The Associated Press
 
Business News
 
...

The Latest: Woman in Capital One case to stay in custody

August 23, 2019 3:53 pm
 
SEATTLE (AP) — The Latest on a hearing involving a data breach at Capital One (all times local):

1 p.m.

A U.S. judge says a woman accused of hacking Capital One and at least 30 other organizations is a flight risk and a threat and must stay in custody.

At a hearing Friday in Seattle, U.S. Magistrate Judge Michelle Peterson said the “bizarre and erratic” behavior of Paige Thompson makes her a threat to herself and others.

The judge also says Thompson has no stable employment, residence or ties to the community.

The 33-year-old Thompson is charged with accessing personal information earlier this year on 106 million Capital One credit card holders.

Prosecutors had asked that she remain in custody pending trial, arguing that she has said she wants to die and has made threats against former friends and former employers.

Thompson’s lawyers contend that being a transgender woman in a male facility makes her unsafe, but prosecutors said the Bureau of Prisons has protocols to handle transgender inmates.

___

11 p.m.

Prosecutors say a transgender woman accused of hacking Capital One and at least 30 other organizations is a flight risk, a threat and should be kept locked up until her trial.

Prosecutors are expected to make their argument for detaining Paige Thompson at a hearing Friday in Seattle.

Thompson’s lawyers say she should be released to a halfway house where she would have access to mental health care. Citing a doctor, they say her safety is at risk in the male facility.

Prosecutors say in court documents that the former software engineer has a history of stalking and threatening to kill people and to get herself killed by police.

The 33-year-old Thompson is charged with accessing personal information earlier this year on 106 million Capital One credit card holders.

___

Follow Martha Bellisle at https://twitter.com/marthabellisle

