Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Business News
 
...

Huge UK power cut disrupts rail, road traffic in rush hour

August 9, 2019 4:31 pm
 
2 min read
Share       

LONDON (AP) — A power cut disrupted rail travel and snarled rush-hour traffic across large chunks of Britain, including London, on Friday, leaving passengers stuck on trains or unable to get home for the weekend.

Power supplier National Grid said two generators failed at the same time around 5 p.m., leading to a drop in the amount of electricity available on the network. It said the system was back to normal about 90 minutes later. It was unclear why the generators failed.

The government’s Department for Business Energy and Industrial Strategy said in a statement that “the issue is now resolved and the system has returned to normal.”

Electricity companies across the country said hundreds of thousands of customers were affected by the cut, including London’s King’s Cross station, a major hub for trains between the British capital and the north.

Advertisement

Power failures were reported as far apart as London in southeast England and Cheshire in the northwest. Many people reported that the outage lasted just a few minutes, but the impact on travelers was severe.

        Your opinion matters. Take Market Connections’ survey about how you consume media.

Transit operator Transport for London said some traffic lights in the city had been knocked out, and advised drivers to be careful.

National Rail Enquiries, which is run by Britain’s train companies, said power problems caused “disruption to a large number of train services.”

Rail services across the country were canceled or delayed during the evening rush hour, and commuter trains powered by overhead wires came to a halt mid-journey.

Journalist Stig Abell tweeted: “This power outage has pretty much stopped the rail network. Am on a stationary train in the middle of nowhere.” Later he added, “We’ve just been told to conserve drinking water because ‘we might be here for hours.'”

London North Eastern Railway said all services were suspended in and out of King’s Cross, one of London’s busiest stations. It tweeted: “Customer advice is DO NOT TRAVEL.”

“Outside King’s Cross Station is absolute mayhem. Nobody knows anything nobody can find an assistant to speak to at this point,” frustrated traveler Zoe Hebblethwaite said.

        Get your daily dose of the Federal Report with Mike Causey delivered to your inbox. Subscribe now.

The power failure came as heavy rainstorms drenched the London area, causing flooding at Luton Airport, around 30 miles (47 kilometers) north of the capital.

The airport said in a statement that the “unprecedented rainfall” had caused “water damage in a number of locations in the terminal” and apologized for the disruption.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|11 APCO 2019 - Association of...
8|11 Military Technician Hiring Conference -...
8|12 The GAO Green Book Training Seminar
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Friends and family greet National Guard members returning from Kosovo

Today in History

1944: US Forest Service introduces Smokey Bear mascot