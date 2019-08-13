Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Business News
 
...

UK wages rising at fastest pace in 11 years

August 13, 2019 5:31 am
 
< a min read
Share       

LONDON (AP) — Official figures show that wages in Britain are rising at their fastest rate since the global financial crisis erupted more than a decade ago.

The Office for National Statistics says Tuesday that average weekly earnings were 3.9% higher during the three months to June against the same period a year before.

That’s the highest rate of growth for 11 years and analysts say it undermines the case for a rate cut from the Bank of England.

Speculation has increased that the bank may cut its main interest rate from the current 0.75% as uncertainties over Britain’s departure from the European Union are weighing on economic output. Last week, the statistics agency said the British economy shrank in the second quarter by 0.2% largely because of issues related to Brexit.

Advertisement

        Insight by Veritas: Learn how to make data work for agencies in this exclusive executive briefing.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|11 APCO 2019 - Association of...
8|13 UiPath Academy Live
8|13 COSO 2013: ICFR Assessments Training
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Friends and family greet National Guard members returning from Kosovo

Today in History

1918: First female Marine joins the service