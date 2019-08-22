Listen Live Sports

United adding new routes in push for high-fare passengers

August 22, 2019 12:00 pm
 
CHICAGO (AP) — United Airlines is adding several new routes to Europe, underscoring the pursuit by airlines of high-fare passengers.

United said Thursday that it will add European flights from Newark, New Jersey; Chicago; Denver and San Francisco.

It’s adding destinations such as Nice, France, and Palermo, Italy, to woo premium leisure travelers. And it’s adding flights to places it already flies, like London, that appeal to business travelers.

Many of the flights will use a version of Boeing’s 767 jet that United is configuring with fewer seats than planes it is replacing — but crucially, with more business-class seats that generate much higher fares.

Like most airlines, United uses so-called widebody planes on international routes, so trans-Atlantic growth isn’t slowed by the grounding of the smaller Boeing 737 Max.

