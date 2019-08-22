Update on the latest business

^FINANCIAL MARKETS

Stocks seek direction

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks indexes have turned mixed in midday trading on Wall Street after opening broadly higher, then moving broadly lower.

Declines in technology and health care companies are offsetting gains in banks and other sectors.

Microsoft fell 1.5% and UnitedHealth Group gave up 1.7%. Nordstrom soared 16% after reporting results that easily beat analysts’ forecasts. Financial were also doing well. JPMorgan Chase added 1%.

Bond prices fell. The yield on the 10-year Treasury rose to 1.60% from 1.57%.

^MORTGAGE RATES

Long-term mortgage rates near historic lows: 30-year 3.55%

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. long-term mortgage rates are near historically low levels this week with the average on the benchmark 30-year loan falling to its lowest level since November 2016.

The low borrowing rates have been a boon for homebuyers, even as global financial markets are roiled by concerns over the global economy. Mortgage buyer Freddie Mac said Thursday that the average rate on the 30-year loan declined to 3.55% this week, from 3.60% last week. By contrast, the rate stood at 4.51% a year ago.

The average mortgage rate for 15-year, fixed-rate home loans eased to 3.03%, from 3.07% last week.

^CYBER FRAUD-MONEY LAUNDERING

US indictment charges 80 in fraud schemes, money laundering

LOS ANGELES (AP) — U.S. authorities have unsealed a 252-count grand jury indictment charging 80 people with participating in a conspiracy to steal millions of dollars through a range of fraud schemes and laundering the funds through a Los Angeles-based network.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office says Thursday most of the defendants are Nigerian citizens.

Fourteen defendants have been arrested, mostly in the Los Angeles region. Six others are believed to be fugitives in the U.S. and the others are abroad, mostly in Nigeria.

Prosecutors say the schemes included frauds involving compromise of business email, romance scams and schemes targeting the elderly.

Authorities say the schemes targeted victims in the U.S. and around the world, and some lost hundreds of thousands of dollars.

^TRUMP-PLANNED PARENTHOOD

Planned Parenthood seeks cash after bailing from US program

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Planned Parenthood clinics in several states are charging new fees, tapping financial reserves, intensifying fundraising and warning of more unintended pregnancies and sexually transmitted diseases after its decision to quit a $260 million federal family planning program in an abortion dispute with the Trump administration.

Planned Parenthood and several other providers withdrew from the program earlier this week rather than comply with a newly implemented rule prohibiting participating clinics from referring women for abortions.

About 4 million women are served nationwide by the Title X program, which makes up a much bigger portion of Planned Parenthood’s patients than abortion. But the organization said it could not abide by the abortion-referral rules because it says they would make it impossible for doctors to do their jobs.

The fallout is especially intense in Utah, where Planned Parenthood has been the only provider participating in the nearly 50-year-old Title X family planning program and will now lose about $2 million yearly in federal funds that helped 39,000 mostly low-income, uninsured people.

^ROCKET LAUNCH

Last of its kind rocket puts GPS satellite in orbit

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — A rocket that’s the last of its kind has delivered the newest, most powerful GPS satellite to orbit for the Air Force.

United Launch Alliance’s Delta IV medium-class rocket lifted off Thursday morning from Cape Canaveral Air Force Station in Florida. It was a fitting swan song for the rocket. Company President Tory Bruno tweeted that the liftoff was “hot, straight and normal.”

The Delta IV Medium ended its nearly two-decade run with 29 launches. Denver-based United Launch Alliance says it will be replaced by the still-in-development Vulcan rocket.

The newly launched GPS satellite is the second in a series of next-generation navigation spacecraft. It’s nicknamed Magellan after the 16th-century Portuguese explorer. Lockheed Martin, also based in Colorado, built the satellite.

^UNITED AIRLINES-NEW ROUTES

United adding new routes in push for high-fare passengers

CHICAGO (AP) — United Airlines is adding several new routes to Europe, underscoring the pursuit by airlines of high-fare passengers.

United said Thursday that it will add European flights from Newark, New Jersey; Chicago; Denver and San Francisco.

It’s adding destinations such as Nice, France, and Palermo, Italy, to woo premium leisure travelers. And it’s adding flights to places it already flies, like London, that appeal to business travelers.

Many of the flights will use a version of Boeing’s 767 jet that United is configuring with fewer seats than planes it is replacing — but crucially, with more business-class seats that generate much higher fares.

Like most airlines, United uses so-called widebody planes on international routes, so trans-Atlantic growth isn’t slowed by the grounding of the smaller Boeing 737 Max.

^AMTRAK SERVICE

All aboard! Amtrak route to New Orleans restored

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A summer filled with train disruptions for New Orleans visitors has reached its end as Amtrak has restored full service on its Chicago-to-New Orleans line.

The McComb Enterprise-Journal reports the line was restored Wednesday after months of terminating in Jackson, Mississippi.

Amtrak spokesman Marc Magliari says the opening of the Bonnet Carre spillway near New Orleans cut off service to the city because the tracks are on the flood plain. He says riders were put on buses in Jackson to complete the route to New Orleans.

Magliari says track maintenance in parts of Mississippi also led to ride disruptions going south from Memphis, Tennessee.

Amtrak is offering buy-one-get-one-free fares to celebrate the restoration of full service.

Magliari says he’s glad passengers are off the buses and can now experience a real train ride.

^APPLE CARD-SPECIAL CARE

Leather wallets, loose change pose danger for new Apple Card

NEW YORK (AP) — Apple tried to make the new Apple-branded credit card attractive, copying the heft and sleekness of higher-end cards like the Chase Sapphire. But cardholders are discovering that with such a design, they’ll have to give it special care.

Leather wallets and loose change pose danger for new Apple Card, for instance. In fact, Apple says its Apple Card shouldn’t come into contact with other credit cards for fear of scratching the white finish.

Apple issued special instructions this week: Keep away from “hard surfaces or materials.” Your leather wallet or jeans pocket “might cause permanent discoloration.” Don’t let it touch another credit card or “potentially abrasive objects” like coins or keys.

There’s also a two-step cleaning process involving microfiber cloths and isopropyl alcohol and a list of inappropriate cleaners.

