Asian stocks follow Wall Street lower before US Fed release

BEIJING (AP) — Asia stock markets followed Wall Street lower today as investors look ahead to a speech by the Federal Reserve chairman for signs of possible plans for more U.S. interest rate cuts.

Benchmarks in Tokyo, Shanghai and Australia declined while South Korea was little-changed.

U.S. stocks fell Tuesday after another slide in bond yields and a mixed batch of corporate earnings. Financial sector stocks led the declines.

The benchmark S&P 500 index snapped a three-day winning streak and fell 0.8% to 2,900.51. The Dow Jones Industrial Average slid 0.7% to 25,962.44. And the Nasdaq composite dropped 0.7% to 7,948.56.

Australia joins US-led mission to protect Hormuz shipping

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — Australia has joined Britain and Bahrain in signing onto a U.S.-led maritime security mission to protect international shipping in the Strait of Hormuz.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison says that Australia will contribute troops, a surveillance plane and a Navy frigate to protect shipping lanes off the coast of Iran.

He says it’s a “modest, meaningful and time-limited” contribution in Australia’s national and economic interests.

At least 15% of crude oil and up to 30% of refined oil destined for Australia transits through the Persian Gulf.

The warship will be redirected from an anti-piracy operation in the Middle East, while the Australian troops will be based in the headquarters that are coordinating the US-led maritime security mission.

Initially, Australia will be involved for at least six months.

Trump acknowledges China policies may mean US economic pain

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump has acknowledged his aggressive China trade policies may mean economic pain for Americans but insists they’re needed for more important long-term benefits. Trump contends he does not fear a recession but is nonetheless considering new tax cuts to promote growth.

Asked if his trade war with China could tip the country into recession, Trump on Tuesday brushed off the idea as “irrelevant” and said it was imperative to “take China on.”

Trump said, “It’s about time, whether it’s good for our country or bad for our country short term.”

Pharmaceutical company settles with counties in opioid suit

UNDATED (AP) _ One pharmaceutical company has reached a settlement to avoid being a defendant in the first federal trial on the drug industry’s accountability for a nationwide opioid crisis.

Dublin, Ireland-based Endo Pharmaceuticals says it has agreed to pay the Ohio counties of Cuyahoga and Summit a total of $10 million to settle their suits, which are still scheduled to go to trial against other drugmakers and distributors Oct. 21.

As part of the deal, Endo also has agreed to supply $1 million worth of blood pressure medicines it produces for the counties. The counties will determine how the settlement is divided.

The settlement came one day after the Summit County council passed a resolution to OK settlements with any companies with less than 10% of the opioid market share in the county.

Suspect in huge Capital One breach seeks release from jail

SEATTLE (AP) — Lawyers for a transgender woman charged in a massive data breach at Capital One want her released from federal custody, saying that for her to remain jailed with men is a serious threat to her mental health.

Paige Thompson, of Seattle, was arrested last month after the FBI said she obtained personal information from more than 100 million Capital One credit applications.

Prosecutors have asked for her to remain in custody pending trial, saying she presents a flight risk and a danger to herself and others. But her attorneys said in court documents Tuesday the government has made no such showing, and it’s more likely she will try to harm herself if she is forced to remain jailed with men.

The American Civil Liberties Union also asked the court to release her.

Walmart sues Tesla for solar panels that went up in flames

NEW YORK (AP) — Walmart is suing Tesla, saying that several solar panels that Tesla installed on Walmart store rooftops went up in flames, causing millions of dollars in damage.

The retailer says fires broke out at seven stores between 2012 and 2018. Merchandise was damaged, and one store in Ohio had to be closed for eight days.

In the lawsuit, Walmart says Tesla’s energy division, formerly known as SolarCity, engaged in “widespread, systemic negligence” and “failed to abide by prudent industry practices in installing, operating, and maintaining its solar systems.”

Tesla did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

American Airlines will pay $22 million to settle mail case

WASHINGTON (AP) — American Airlines will pay $22.1 million to settle allegations it falsified times when it handed off mail, including items sent to U.S. soldiers stationed abroad.

The Justice Department said Tuesday that American picked up mail for the U.S. Postal Service at six locations in the U.S., and Defense Department and State Department locations overseas.

American transferred the mail to foreign postal agencies or other recipients, then submitted electronic scans of bins to show deliveries were made correctly and on time.

American says the allegations are several years old and it has invested in new equipment and procedures to handle the mail.

In 2016, American disclosed it was under investigation regarding international-mail contracts from 2009 and 2011.

Last year, British Airways and Spain’s Iberia paid $5.8 million to settle similar allegations.

Monopoly maker Hasbro to cut plastic use in toy packaging

NEW YORK (AP) — Hasbro is giving plastic packaging the boot.

The toy maker says all packaging for its new products will be mostly plastic free by the end of 2022. It plans to stop using plastic bags, elastic bands and the shrink wrap that’s usually found around Monopoly, Scrabble and other board games.

But Hasbro’s toys, such as Mr. Potato Head, will still be made with plastic. The company says it is testing materials to replace it, but says it’s challenging to find an alternative that’s still safe for kids and keeps toys looking the same as the plastic ones. Hasbro says it has a program where people can ship in their GI Joes or My Little Pony figurines to be recycled.

The company says it will begin cutting down on plastic packaging next year.

