Urban One: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

SILVER SPRING, Md. (AP) _ Urban One Inc. (UONEK) on Thursday reported second-quarter earnings of $6.6 million.

On a per-share basis, the Silver Spring, Maryland-based company said it had net income of 14 cents. Earnings, adjusted for asset impairment costs, were 21 cents per share.

The broadcast media company that serves African-American and urban listeners posted revenue of $121.6 million in the period.

The company’s shares closed at $2.15. A year ago, they were trading at $2.15.

