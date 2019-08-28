Listen Live Sports

US agency: Hospital forced nurse to participate in abortion

August 28, 2019 12:39 pm
 
MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) — A federal civil rights agency says Vermont’s largest hospital required a nurse to participate in an abortion over her moral objections.

The Office for Civil Rights of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services announced Wednesday that the University of Vermont Medical Center could lose some federal funding if the two parties cannot agree within 30 days on the hospital’s policies on employee participation in abortions.

The Burlington hospital says in a statement that its policies strike the balance between supporting employees’ religious, ethical and cultural beliefs, and ensuring “patients are not denied access to safe and legal abortion.”

The hospital says it is disappointed by the government’s actions.

The civil rights office says the nurse was required to participate in the abortion in May 2018.

