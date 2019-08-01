Listen Live Sports

Virginia man sentenced to federal prison for fraud scheme

August 1, 2019 2:56 pm
 
NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — A Virginia man has been sentenced to prison for a fraud scheme in which he went online to buy the personal information of multiple people, then opened credit union accounts to apply for car loans.

The Virginian-Pilot reports prosecutors say 30-year-old Andrew Nathan Tillman was sentenced on Thursday to three years and 9 months. Tillman and two others were charged in the scheme last year, but state prosecutors dropped the charges.

Court documents show Tillman went online to buy the personal information, then used it to open accounts at Navy Federal Credit Union and apply for car loans.

To pull it off, prosecutors say Tillman needed real people to go into credit union branches and pretend to be the loan applicants. The scheme netted $47,000.

___

Information from: The Virginian-Pilot, http://pilotonline.com

