Virginia state-owned liquor stores top $1 billion in revenue

August 14, 2019 5:06 am
 
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Virginia’s state-owned liquor stores had another record-breaking year and topped $1 billion in revenues.

The Virginia Alcoholic Beverage Control Authority announced Tuesday that its sales and other income for fiscal 2019 was $72 million more than last year.

Officials attributed the increase in part to customers buying more top shelf liquor than in the last. Irish whiskey was up 15%, tequila at 14% and bourbon at 10%.

Tito’s Handmade domestic vodka was the number one seller, for the second year in a row.

