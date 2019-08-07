Listen Live Sports

Walker & Dunlop: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

August 7, 2019 6:35 am
 
BETHESDA, Md. (AP) _ Walker & Dunlop Inc. (WD) on Wednesday reported second-quarter earnings of $42.2 million.

The Bethesda, Maryland-based company said it had net income of $1.33 per share.

The provider of commercial real estate financial services posted revenue of $200.3 million in the period.

Walker & Dunlop shares have risen 29% since the beginning of the year. The stock has risen 5% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on WD at https://www.zacks.com/ap/WD

