The Associated Press
 
William & Mary business school partners with automation firm

August 15, 2019 4:50 am
 
WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (AP) — Business students at William & Mary will soon work with technology that automates mundane tasks for businesses and governments.

The university in Williamsburg, Virginia, said in a press release Wednesday that it’s partnering with software company UiPath. The firm produces software that automates various tasks, such as processing invoices and activating cards.

The technology is formally known as Robotic Process Automation or RPA. And it’s used in the health care and telecommunications fields, among other industries.

The university’s Raymond A. Mason School of Business will provide the software to 400 incoming students this fall. The three-year partnership will involve $4 million worth of software.

School officials said the ultimate goal is for the students to “use their innovative and entrepreneurial minds to create business processes that don’t yet exist.”

