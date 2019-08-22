Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Business News
 
Wisconsin man accused of threatening workplace shooting

August 22, 2019 12:22 pm
 
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (AP) — A distribution center employee is charged with threatening to shoot up his workplace in western Wisconsin.

A criminal complaint filed in Eau County Circuit Court says 31-year-old Kevin Pinkham told a co-worker at Menards Distribution Center on Aug. 15 that he planned to “shoot up the place.”

The complaint says Pinkham admitted to texting his girlfriend that he was going to kill everyone but told investigators it was a joke.

Officials say four rifles and hundreds of rounds of ammunition were found at Pinkham’s home in Eau Claire, along with a pistol and ammunition in his car. Pinkham is charged with making terrorist threats and disorderly conduct. Bond has been set at $10,000 cash.

Pinkham’s public defender, Mark Austin, declined comment.

