Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Business News
 
...

2 vaping companies settle LA suit, won’t sell to minors

September 20, 2019 8:18 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Two vaping companies have agreed not to promote their products to minors under a settlement with Los Angeles prosecutors.

The city attorney’s office announced a lawsuit settlement Friday with NEwhere Inc. and VapeCo Distribution LLC. The LA-based companies also will pay $350,000 in fines.

LA accused the firms of using marketing that promotes youth consumption of tobacco and selling vaping products online without proper age verification.

City Attorney Mike Feuer says members of his office posed as 15-year-olds and were able to buy nicotine products.

Advertisement

Under the settlement, the companies can’t advertise on media platforms directed to minors, sponsor music or sports events and their advertising can’t use “celebrities, influencers or models” under 30 or those who have large youth followings.

        Insight by NEC Corporation of America: Delve into the latest thinking on facial recognition and its application in federal settings in this exclusive executive briefing.

Legal action continues against a third company, Kandypens.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News Health News U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|23 2019 Defense Systems Acquisition...
9|23 Cyberspace and Cyber Intelligence
9|24 milCloud 2.0 Bootcamp Series
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Secretary of Defense meets with French Minister of Armed Forces

Today in History

1911: First US airmail flight takes off