The Associated Press
 
Business News
 
3M halting some work in Alabama for environmental reasons

September 20, 2019 9:56 am
 
DECATUR, Ala. (AP) — A company that’s facing lawsuits and public scrutiny over pollution from a north Alabama plant says it’s suspending some manufacturing work because of environmental reasons.

A statement issued by 3M Co. says it is temporarily halting some operations at its factory in Decatur, but no layoffs are expected.

The company says it is stopping work related to fluoropolymer manufacturing as it works with environmental regulators on compliance issues.

The Decatur Daily reports 3M has struggled with pollution issues related to substances known as PFAS. PFAS are used to make fluoropolymer coatings and products that resist heat, oil, stains, grease and water.

3M settled a claim over PFAS contamination earlier this year for $35 million. 3M is a defendant in dozens of other lawsuits alleging environmental and health problems.

