The Associated Press
 
Business News
 
5 new cases of mysterious disease found in dogs in Norway

September 11, 2019 6:32 am
 
COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Norwegian authorities says five more cases have appeared of an unexplained disease that has affected dozens of dogs and killed at least 26 animals across the country.

The Norwegian Food Safety Authority says it is still investigating the cause of the disease, whose symptoms include vomiting and bloody diarrhea.

The agency said Wednesday that a conclusion is still pending but there are no indications it can infect humans.

It also has recommended that dogs are held on a leash, should avoid close contact with other animals and not be allowed to sniff areas or eat material where other dogs might have been.

As a precaution, dogs from Norway have been temporarily banned from canine shows in neighboring Sweden and Denmark.

There are an estimated 500,000-600,000 dogs in Norway.

