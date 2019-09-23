Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Business News
 
...

A look at failed UK tour operator Thomas Cook

September 23, 2019 9:57 am
 
< a min read
LONDON (AP) — British tour operator Thomas Cook was a major part of the industry for packaged holidays, which are particularly popular in Europe.

Here’s a look at the company, by the numbers.

___

Customers: 22 million a year

Employees: 21,000, of which 9,000 in the U.K.

Travel agency shops: 500

Hotels owned: 200, or about 40,000 rooms

Hotels that do business with Thomas Cook: 3,150

Planes: 105

Markets: 16 countries in Europe, North Africa, Middle East, Asia

Annual revenue: 9.6 billion pounds, or $11.8 billion (2018)

