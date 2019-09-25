Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Business News
 
...

Coming soon: Alexa in your ear and on your finger

September 25, 2019 7:19 pm
 
2 min read
Share       

NEW YORK (AP) — Amazon wants Alexa everywhere.

The online shopping giant said Wednesday that it will soon start selling wireless earbuds, finger rings and prescription eyeglasses with its Alexa voice assistant built in.

The goal: Get Alexa outside the home and wherever customers are.

“You can have Alexa with you 24/7,” said Werner Goertz, a personal technology analyst at Gartner.

Advertisement

It also launched its first celebrity voice for Alexa: actor Samuel L. Jackson. For $4.99, Alexa users can now ask Jackson to sing them happy birthday or tell them the weather. There will be a “clean” version for those who don’t want to hear Jackson curse. Amazon said other celebrity voices will be added next year.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts from the Energy Department, CBP, SBA and State Department address next generation federal networks in this free webinar.

While Amazon has succeeded in getting people to buy its voice-activated Echo speakers for their living rooms or kitchen counters, it hasn’t found that same success outside the home.

Rivals Apple and Google have smartphones, watches and other devices that have their voice assistants built in. But Amazon’s smartphone failed to catch on and was discontinued several years ago.

With the Echo Buds, which cost $130, users can order an Uber ride or find the nearest coffee shop as they stroll down the street. And later this year, Whole Foods shoppers wearing the black buds can ask Alexa what aisle they can find canned tomatoes or other groceries.

Its Echo Frames eyeglasses and Echo Loop ring can do similar tasks, but both have a button that needs to be pressed before speaking to Alexa. For now, Amazon said it will sell a limited number of the glasses and rings to those invited to buy them and provide feedback on improving them.

The company also unveiled several other products Wednesday. Among them: a $30 multi-colored lamp that pairs with Alexa and a $250 voice-controlled oven that can warm, cook or air fry food.

___

        Subscribe to Federal News Network's In Case You Missed It newsletter for updates on the most important stories of the day.

Follow Joseph Pisani on Twitter at http://twitter.com/josephpisani

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News Technology News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|29 Detect '19
9|30 Futures Game 2019 Outbrief
10|1 Red Hat Security Symposium, Herndon
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Army "Pacific Resilience" humanitarian assistance and disaster relief in Mongolia

Today in History

2007: Dawn space probe launches