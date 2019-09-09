Argan: Fiscal 2Q Earnings Snapshot

ROCKVILLE, Md. (AP) _ Argan Inc. (AGX) on Monday reported fiscal second-quarter profit of $1.2 million.

On a per-share basis, the Rockville, Maryland-based company said it had profit of 7 cents.

The builder of energy plants posted revenue of $63.1 million in the period.

Argan shares have increased nearly 10% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Monday, shares hit $41.53, increasing slightly in the last 12 months.

Advertisement

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on AGX at https://www.zacks.com/ap/AGX

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.