Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Business News
 
...

As bluefin recover, a new fight about how to fish for them

September 25, 2019 11:50 am
 
< a min read
Share       

A plan that could loosen the rules about fishing for one of the most debated species in the ocean has attracted the attention of fishermen and environmentalists.

Conservation of the Atlantic bluefin tuna has long been a subject of international debate, and sometimes discord. The giant sushi fish are at a fraction of historical population levels, but have shown positive signs in recent years.

The federal government is considering some changes to the way the fish are managed. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration says the rules would give fishermen more flexibility about accidental catch of bluefin in places including the Gulf of Mexico, a critical spawning area.

Environmental groups caution the change could undo years of work to save the bluefin, which sell for huge sums. NOAA’s taking comments until Sept. 30.

Advertisement

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts from the Energy Department, CBP, SBA and State Department address next generation federal networks in this free webinar.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|27 GEOINTegration Summit
9|29 Detect '19
9|30 Futures Game 2019 Outbrief
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Army "Pacific Resilience" humanitarian assistance and disaster relief in Mongolia

Today in History

2007: Dawn space probe launches