The Associated Press
 
Business News
 
Authorities: 1 dead in Detroit assisted living facility fire

September 23, 2019 10:14 am
 
DETROIT (AP) — Authorities say a man has died following a fire at an assisted living facility in Detroit that prompted the evacuation of dozens of elderly residents.

The fire was reported about 3:30 a.m. Monday at St. Joseph’s Manor on the city’s east side and was quickly extinguished. Detroit police Sgt. Ron Gibson told reporters at the scene that two people were taken to the hospital for treatment of smoke inhalation. The fire department says they’re expected to be OK.

Gibson says about 50 people were evacuated. A woman with dementia had been missing after apparently wandering away during the evacuation, but she was later found safe.

The fire was reportedly contained to one room. Residents were allowed back a few hours later. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

The Associated Press

