Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Business News
 
...

Baltimore fines contractor for not hiring enough black firms

September 12, 2019 9:41 am
 
< a min read
Share       

BALTIMORE (AP) — The city of Baltimore is fining a construction contractor $40,000 for failing to turn enough work over to black-owned firms.

The Baltimore Sun reports it’s the first time the city has penalized a contractor for not meeting minority contracting goals requiring them to send a certain amount of work to firms owned by racial minorities and women.

Virginia-based sewer company AM-Liner won an $11 million city contract in 2014, but a black business owner accused an AM-Liner employee of using a racial slur during a meeting that year. He pulled his utilities firm out of the deal, and AM-Liner reportedly failed to hire another black-owned company in its place.

An AM-Liner attorney disputed the accusations and said Baltimore delayed bringing the incident to their attention, preventing them from investigating.

Advertisement

___

        Insight by Cornerstone OnDemand: Defense Department explores modernizing federal human resources processes in this free webinar.

Information from: The Baltimore Sun, http://www.baltimoresun.com

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|16 AAFEA Leadership Development Workshop
9|16 Air, Space & Cyber Conference
9|16 Azure Gov Meetup: Navigating a...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Military working dog team deployment training in Yuma

Today in History

1948: First woman elected to both House and Senate