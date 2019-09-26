Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Board member to donate $7M to Virginia University

September 26, 2019 2:43 am
 
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) — A University of Virginia Board of Visitors member and his wife have announced a $7 million donation to the school.

News outlets report H7 Holdings LLC co-chairs Robert and Molly Hardie announced the donation Tuesday. Both graduated from the school, where Robert Hardie currently serves on the Board of Visitors. He was first appointed to the board in 2008 and again in 2017.

A school statement says $6 million of the donation will go toward the school’s Athletics Master Plan and $1 million will go toward a new student health facility. The master plan is working to benefit student-athletes in the school’s 27 varsity sports through new facilities and programs.

The statement says the Hardies already have donated $5.5 million for other various projects.

