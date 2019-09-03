Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Business News
 
...

Boeing, Bank of America fall while Conn’s, Newmont gain

September 3, 2019 4:40 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

Stocks that moved substantially or traded heavily on Tuesday:

Apple Inc., down $3.04 to $205.70

The maker of iPhones faces more tariffs on some of its products in the escalating U.S.-China trade war.

Newmont Goldcorp Corp., up 50 cents to $40.39

Advertisement

The price of gold jumped as investors shifted their focus to less risky holdings.

        Insight by Microsoft: Learn best practices managing human capital in challenging times in this exclusive executive briefing.

Conn’s Inc., up $3.69 to $23.85

The retailer blew past Wall Street’s second quarter profit forecasts and also topped revenue expectations.

CNH Industrial NV, down 28 cents to $9.98

The industrial vehicle company is spinning off its truck unit as part of a five-year restructuring plan.

Concho Resources Inc., down $3.71 to $69.44

The oil and gas company is selling its New Mexico assets for $925 million to Spur Energy Partners.

        Get your daily dose of Mike Causey's Federal Report delivered to your inbox. Subscribe now.

Chevron Corp., down $1.45 to $116.27

The price of oil fell as the U.S. and China expanded tariffs on a wide range of products and further threatened global economic growth.

Boeing Co., down $9.67 to $354.42

United Airlines and American Airlines have both delayed until December the expected return of Boeing 737 Max jets.

Bank of America Corp., down 46 cents to $27.05

Bond yields fell sharply, which forces interest rates lower on loans.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|3 2019 ISC(D) All-Hands Event (invited...
9|4 Tech Expo at Fort Meade
9|4 Intelligence & National Security...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Flight chief supports teammate during challenge at Creech AFB

Today in History

1923: First US Navy airship takes flight