Business events scheduled for the coming week

By The Associated Press

Business events and economic reports scheduled for the coming week:

All times are Eastern.

MONDAY, Sept. 9

WASHINGTON —Federal Reserve releases consumer credit data for July, 3 p.m.

TUESDAY, Sept. 10

WASHINGTON —Labor Department releases job openings and labor turnover survey for July, 10 a.m.

WEDNESDAY, Sept. 11

WASHINGTON —Labor Department releases the Producer Price Index for August, 8:30 a.m.; Commerce Department releases wholesale trade inventories for July, 10 a.m.

THURSDAY, Sept. 12

WASHINGTON — Labor Department releases Consumer Price Index for August, 8:30 a.m.; Freddie Mac, the mortgage company, releases weekly mortgage rates, 10 a.m.; Treasury releases federal budget for August, 2 p.m.

FRIDAY, Sept. 13

WASHINGTON — Commerce Department releases retail sales data for August, 8:30 a.m.; Commerce Department releases business inventories for July, 10 a.m.

