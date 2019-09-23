Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Business News
 
...

Caesars selling Rio All-Suite Hotel for $516.3 million

September 23, 2019 12:50 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Caesars Entertainment Corp. is selling the Rio All-Suite Hotel & Casino to an Imperial Cos. affiliate for $516.3 million.

Caesars said Monday it will continue to run the Rio under a lease for a minimum of two years and will pay an annual rent of $45 million.

Imperial Cos. has the option to pay Caesars $7 million to extend the lease under similar terms for a third year. At the end of the lease term and at Imperial’s request, Caesars may continue to manage Rio or may provide transition services.

The Las Vegas property has 2,520 rooms and suites. Caesars said Rio will remain part of the Caesars Rewards network during the lease term.

Advertisement

The deal is subject to regulatory approval and is expected to close in the fourth quarter.

        Insight by PROPRICER: Delve into the most up-to-date thinking about strategies for price determination in this exclusive executive briefing.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|23 2019 Defense Systems Acquisition...
9|24 Active Risk GRC Conference 2019
9|25 Data Driven Government
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Nationals host airmen as part of their Military Branch Day Series

Today in History

1789: Bill of Rights passes Congress