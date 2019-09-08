Chesapeake Bay Bridge work to start in late September

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — A two-year project to rehabilitate the westbound span of the Chesapeake Bay Bridge that’s expect to cause major delays will be getting underway later this month.

The Capital Gazette reports some work on the $27 million project was scheduled to start after Labor Day but was delayed.

The westbound right lane will now be closed on weekdays starting Sept. 24. Then, starting in October, the right lane will be closed 24/7 through April 16, with restrictions lifted during Thanksgiving.

From April 16 through May 20, the westbound right lane will be closed continuously during weekdays. All lanes are expected to be open during next summer’s travel season.

The lane closures resume beginning in fall of 2020 into spring of 2021.

The project is fully funded by tolls and is expected to be complete in August 2021.

