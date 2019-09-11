Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Business News
 
...

Chicago man pleads guilty to Indiana armored truck robbery

September 11, 2019 6:44 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

HAMMOND, Ind. (AP) — A Chicago man has pleaded guilty in an armored truck robbery in northwestern Indiana that netted several suspects more than $600,000 in cash.

Thirty-year-old Akeem Jackson pleaded guilty on Monday in federal court in Hammond to robbery and armed robbery.

Federal prosecutors say Jackson, who’s a former Brinks armored truck driver, will face at least five years in prison and a maximum penalty exceeding 20 years when he’s sentenced.

The (Northwest Indiana) Times reports Jackson acknowledged on Monday that he and four other men took part in the April 2018 robbery of a Brinks armored truck outside a Hammond bank branch.

Advertisement

He told the court the other men approached him to join them because he was a former Brinks driver and familiar with the armored truck company’s procedures.

        Insight by Cornerstone OnDemand: Defense Department explores modernizing federal human resources processes in this free webinar.

___

Information from: The Times, http://www.nwitimes.com

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|16 AAFEA Leadership Development Workshop
9|16 Air, Space & Cyber Conference
9|16 Azure Gov Meetup: Navigating a...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Military working dog team deployment training in Yuma

Today in History

1948: First woman elected to both House and Senate