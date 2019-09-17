Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Business News
 
...

Chipotle, Cracker Barrel rise while Corning, SeaWorld fall

September 17, 2019 4:33 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that moved substantially or traded heavily on Tuesday.

Corning Inc., down $1.82 to $28.23

The glassmaker warned investors that weak demand will likely hurt two of its units.

SeaWorld Entertainment Inc., down $1.56 to $28.52

Advertisement

The theme park operator’s CEO, Gustavo Antorcha, resigned after less than a year in the position.

        Insight by Cornerstone OnDemand: Defense Department explores modernizing federal human resources processes in this free webinar.

Kraft Heinz Co., down $1.26 to $28.36

3G Capital Food Holdings reduced its stake in the food company known for Ketchup and other products.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc., up $3.07 to $167.91

The restaurant chain handily beat Wall Street’s fourth quarter forecasts.

Halliburton Co., down $1.46 to $21.03

The oilfield services company and its peers slid as the price of oil reversed course from a previous spike.

        Subscribe to Federal News Network's In Case You Missed It newsletter for updates on the most important stories of the day.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc., up $25.88 to $825.75

The Mexican restaurant chain is adding a carne asada option to its menu nationwide as it tries to attract more customers.

Apogee Enterprises Inc., up $4.68 to $45.92

The glass and metal products company beat Wall Street’s second quarter profit and revenue forecasts.

KB Home, up 90 cents to $31.24

The homebuilder gained ground following a positive report on sales from the National Association of Homebuilders.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|17 Modern Day Marine
9|17 Cloud Security Alliance CCSK PLUS...
9|17 5th Annual Government Employee...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

21st Theater Sustainment Command Best Medic Competition

Today in History

1881: President James Garfield dies