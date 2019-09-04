Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Business News
 
...

Coach owner Tapestry replaces CEO with chairman

September 4, 2019 11:49 am
 
< a min read
Share       

NEW YORK (AP) — Tapestry, the company behind Coach handbags, named chairman Jide Zeitlin as its new CEO.

Zeitlin will replace Victor Luis, who struggled to turn the company into a fashion conglomerate. Luis was named CEO of Coach Inc. in 2014 and he transformed it from a single-brand company to one that oversaw three by acquiring designer labels Stuart Weitzman and Kate Spade.

Coach Inc. was renamed Tapestry Inc. two years ago to reflect its growing number of brands. But the company failed to revive the Kate Spade brand, which has been a drag on the Tapestry’s revenue.

New York-based Tapestry says Zeitlin will replace Luis as CEO immediately.

Advertisement

Shares of Tapestry, which are down 37% so far this year, rose more than 4% in midday trading Wednesday to $21.32.

        Insight by Microsoft: Learn best practices managing human capital in challenging times in this exclusive executive briefing.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|3 2019 ISC(D) All-Hands Event (invited...
9|4 Intelligence & National Security...
9|4 10th Annual Billington CyberSecurity...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Drill team honors vets in DC

Today in History

1774: First Continental Congress convenes in Philadelphia