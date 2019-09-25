Listen Live Sports

Delta defiant about not letting pit bulls on board planes

September 25, 2019 12:48 am
 
Pit bulls still aren’t welcome on Delta Air Lines.

Delta says it hasn’t figured out how to ensure passengers’ safety around pits bulls, so it’s continuing a ban it imposed last year.

The decision seems contrary to recent guidance from the federal government. The Transportation Department said in August that it thinks banning specific breeds is a violation of regulations covering service animals.

Delta says it had more than 40 cases of aggressive animal behavior on planes last year. A Delta passenger was mauled badly in 2017, although the dog was a lab-pointer mix.

Kitty Block, president of the Humane Society of the United States, calls the ban discriminatory and misguided. The American Veterinary Medical Association says any dog can bite, and regulations aimed at specific breeds aren’t effective.

