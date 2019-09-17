Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Duke Energy plans to invest more in renewable power

September 17, 2019 3:58 pm
 
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Duke Energy says it plans to invest heavily in renewable energy and natural gas powered plants to further reduce its carbon emissions by 2030.

One of the nation’s largest utilities said Tuesday it plans to double its portfolio of solar, wind and other renewable power sources by 2025 and speed up its move away from coal power as part of the plan.

The utility says it now expects to cut its 2005 levels of carbon emissions in half by 2030. Previously, its goal was to reduce carbon emissions by 40% by that date.

Duke Energy says continued low natural gas prices and declining prices for renewable energy options allowed it to accelerate its plan to reduce emissions of carbon dioxide, a greenhouse gas.

