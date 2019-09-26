Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Business News
 
...

Environmentalists sue Poland’s major coal power plant

September 26, 2019 5:17 am
 
< a min read
Share       

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — An environmental group is suing the operator of Poland’s giant Belchatow power plant to court, seeking to make Europe’s single biggest carbon dioxide emitter end its use of coal by 2035.

The ClientEarth Foundation said Thursday its “unprecedented” lawsuit has been filed with the provincial court in the central city of Lodz. It calls on the power plant to “discontinue activity that threatens the environment” and stop using coal or install carbon gas filters by 2035.

Belchatow is Europe’s largest coal-powered energy plant, and Poland’s largest energy supplier.

Poland relies on coal for 80% of its energy, while coal mining is one of the biggest employers, facts that prevent a quick withdrawal from coal. Government plans say coal could be phased out sometime after 2040.

Advertisement

        Insight by NEC Corporation of America: Delve into the latest thinking on facial recognition and its application in federal settings in this exclusive executive briefing.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|29 Detect '19
9|30 Futures Game 2019 Outbrief
10|1 Red Hat Security Symposium, Herndon
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Army "Pacific Resilience" humanitarian assistance and disaster relief in Mongolia

Today in History

2007: Dawn space probe launches