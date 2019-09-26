Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Business News
 
...

Ericsson: Q3 result will be hit by $1.2B from US probes

September 26, 2019 7:09 am
 
< a min read
Share       

HELSINKI (AP) — Telecoms equipment maker Ericsson AB says its third-quarter earnings will be hit by a 12 billion Swedish krona ($1.2 billion) provision to settle U.S. investigations into past corruption allegations.

The Stockholm, Sweden-based company said Thursday that the probes started in 2013 by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and in 2015 by the Department of Justice were linked to Ericsson’s compliance with the U.S. Foreign Corrupt Practices Act, or FCPA.

Ericsson said it expects to have to pay about $1 billion to settle the U.S. investigations, with the remainder of the provision going to cover related costs.

The investigations cover a period up to the first quarter of 2017 and were related to Ericsson’s alleged business ethics breaches in six countries: China, Djibouti, Indonesia, Kuwait, Saudi Arabia and Vietnam.

Advertisement

        Insight by NEC Corporation of America: Delve into the latest thinking on facial recognition and its application in federal settings in this exclusive executive briefing.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|29 Detect '19
9|30 Futures Game 2019 Outbrief
10|1 Red Hat Security Symposium, Herndon
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Army "Pacific Resilience" humanitarian assistance and disaster relief in Mongolia

Today in History

2007: Dawn space probe launches