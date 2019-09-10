Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Business News
 
...

Ford and Wendy’s slip while Mosaic and Mallinckrodt rally

September 10, 2019 4:28 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that moved substantially or traded heavily on Tuesday.

Ford Motor Co., down 12 cents to $9.42

Moody’s downgraded the auto company’s credit rating to junk status, citing the potential for weak earnings amid a restructuring program.

HD Supply Holdings Inc., down $1.72 to $39.10

Advertisement

The industrial distributor gave investors a disappointing profit and revenue forecast for the year.

        Insight by Cornerstone OnDemand: Defense Department explores modernizing federal human resources processes in this free webinar.

Mallinckrodt PLC, up $1.78 to $3.88

The pharmaceutical company is selling its BioVectra contract manufacturing unit for $250 million in current and future payments.

The Wendy’s Co., down $2.24 to $19.71

The fast-food chain cut its forecast for profit growth in 2019 as it ramps up spending to expand its breakfast options nationwide.

The Mosaic Co., up $1.20 to $21.38

The fertilizer company plans to buy back $250 million shares of stock as part of an existing stock buyback plan.

        Subscribe to Federal News Network's In Case You Missed It newsletter for updates on the most important stories of the day.

Veoneer Inc., up $1.03 to $17.60

The automotive safety products company was nominated to supply a “global automaker” with a camera system for vehicles in Europe.

Ctrip.com International Ltd., down 94 cents to $34.17

The China-based travel services company warned investors that revenue growth could slow during the third quarter.

Shopify Inc., down $21.43 to $337.24

The cloud-based commerce company is buying warehouse technology company 6 River Systems in a move to improve its order processing.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|11 Mastering Business Development Workshop
9|11 8th Military Tactical Communications...
9|11 Continuity of Operations (COOP) and...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

First integration of B-2s with non-U.S. F-35s over cliffs in England

Today in History

2006: Gunmen raid US embassy in Syria