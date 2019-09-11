Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Business News
 
...

GameStop, Zscaler stumble while Lovesac, CenturyLink advance

September 11, 2019 4:44 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that moved substantially or traded heavily on Wednesday.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc., down $2.02 to $41.70

The restaurant and arcade operator cut its sales forecast for the year as it faces increased competition.

GameStop Corp., down 50 cents to $4.59

Advertisement

The video game retailer reported disappointing second quarter financial results and slashed its full-year profit forecast.

        Insight by Cornerstone OnDemand: Defense Department explores modernizing federal human resources processes in this free webinar.

Zscaler Inc., down $11.93 to $49.67

The cloud-based information security provider gave investors a weak profit outlook for the year.

The Lovesac Co., up $2.90 to $21.31

The furniture company beat Wall Street’s second quarter financial forecasts and said it continues to shift manufacturing out of China.

RH, up $8.07 to $166.95

The owner of furniture company Restoration Hardware topped Wall Street’s second quarter profit expectations and raised its financial forecast for the year.

        Subscribe to Federal News Network's In Case You Missed It newsletter for updates on the most important stories of the day.

Baker Hughes, down $1.82 to $22.29

General Electric plans to shed its majority stake in the oilfield services provider.

Mobile Mini Inc., up $1.46 to $34.59

Investment firm The Donerail Group built a stake in the portable storage company and is pushing it to consider a sale, according to media reports.

CenturyLink Inc., up 71 cents to $13.31

The communications company bought Steamroot Inc. to help improve video and content delivery in areas with constrained bandwidth.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|13 Arctic Day 2019
9|16 Air, Space & Cyber Conference
9|16 Azure Gov Meetup: Navigating a...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Military working dog team deployment training in Yuma

Today in History

1948: First woman elected to both House and Senate