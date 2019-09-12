Listen Live Sports

Georgia sheriff: 43 dogs saved, 2 arrested in Maltipoo mill

September 12, 2019 7:10 am
 
MACON, Ga. (AP) — A Georgia sheriff says deputies shut down a puppy mill, removing a dead puppy and 43 dogs, some with severe injuries, from a home with “deplorable conditions.”

The dogs were a mix of poodles and Maltese, and Maltipoo puppies. Monroe County Animal Shelter Director Dawn Kennedy says seven of them had no lower jaws.

A Monroe County Sheriff’s statement says deputies checked the home in response to a complaint of abandoned and neglected dogs.

News outlets report Lynda Cummings and her daughter, Brandi Marzka, were arrested and charged Monday with 36 misdemeanor counts of failing to provide the dogs with an adequate lifestyle. Cummings was also charged with seven felony counts of maliciously harming animals.

The surviving dogs are now in the care of the Atlanta Humane Society.

