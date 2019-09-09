Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Business News
 
...

German exports grow in July, offering some relief to economy

September 9, 2019 5:44 am
 
< a min read
Share       

BERLIN (AP) — German exports grew in July compared with the previous month, a performance that provided some relief for Europe’s biggest economy after poor industrial data.

The Federal Statistical Office said Monday exports rose 0.7% on a calendar- and seasonally adjusted basis, following a 0.1% decline in June. In year-on-year terms, they rose 3.8%. Imports were down 1.5% on the month and 0.9% on the year.

Data released last week showed a sharp drop in factory orders in July and a smaller decline in industrial production. Germany’s economy contracted slightly in the April-June period and is considered likely to shrink again in the third quarter, putting it in a technical recession.

The BGA exporters’ association said trade with Britain is suffering from Brexit worries but business with the U.S. is “very satisfactory.”

Advertisement

        Insight by Cornerstone OnDemand: Defense Department explores modernizing federal human resources processes in this free webinar.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|10 4th GEOINT & Open Source Analytics...
9|10 3rd Electromagnetic Maneuver Warfare...
9|11 Mastering Business Development Workshop
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Navy graduate recruits get in formation

Today in History

1833: President Andrew Jackson shuts down Second Bank of the US