Hooker Furniture: Fiscal 2Q Earnings Snapshot

MARTINSVILLE, Va. (AP) _ Hooker Furniture Corp. (HOFT) on Thursday reported fiscal second-quarter net income of $4.2 million.

The Martinsville, Virginia-based company said it had profit of 35 cents per share.

The home furnishings company posted revenue of $152.2 million in the period.

Hooker Furniture shares have decreased 31% since the beginning of the year. The stock has fallen 56% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on HOFT at https://www.zacks.com/ap/HOFT

