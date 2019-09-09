Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Business News
 
...

How major US stock indexes fared Monday

September 9, 2019 5:11 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

Major stock indexes turned in a mixed finish on Wall Street Monday as large companies gave up early gains, but smaller companies rose broadly.

The S&P 500 index ended virtually flat as losses in technology and health care stocks just about outweighed gains in financials and other sectors. Energy stocks rose along with oil prices.

On Monday:

The S&P 500 inched 0.28 points lower, or less than 0.1%, to 2,978.43.

Advertisement

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 38.05 points, or 0.1%, to 26,835.51.

        Insight by Cornerstone OnDemand: Defense Department explores modernizing federal human resources processes in this free webinar.

The Nasdaq fell 15.64 points, or 0.2%, to 8,087.44.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller-company stocks climbed 19.06 points, or 1.3%, to 1,524.23.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 471.58 points, or 18.8%.

The Dow is up 3,508.05 points, or 15%.

The Nasdaq is up 1,452.16 points, or 21.9%.

        Subscribe to our newsletters and be first to know the most important issues facing federal managers and government agencies.

The Russell 2000 is up 175.67 points, or 13%.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|10 4th GEOINT & Open Source Analytics...
9|10 3rd Electromagnetic Maneuver Warfare...
9|11 Mastering Business Development Workshop
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Navy graduate recruits get in formation

Today in History

1833: President Andrew Jackson shuts down Second Bank of the US