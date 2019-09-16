Listen Live Sports

How major US stock indexes fared Monday

September 16, 2019 5:21 pm
 
Stocks closed broadly lower Monday as a spike in oil prices raised fresh worries about the strength of the global economy.

The U.S. and international benchmarks for crude oil each rose more than 14% after a weekend attack on oil facilities in Saudi Arabia. Shares in airlines and other fuel-dependent industries fell, while energy stocks, gold, bonds and other investments seen as less risky rose.

On Monday:

The S&P 500 fell 9.43 points, or 0.3%, to 2,997.96.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average slid 142.70 points, or 0.5%, to 27,076.82.

The Nasdaq lost 23.17 points, or 0.3%, to 8,153.54.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller company stocks rose 6.46 points, or 0.4%, to 1,584.60.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 491.11 points, or 19.6%.

The Dow is up 3,749.36 points, or 16.1%.

The Nasdaq is up 1,518.27 points, or 22.9%.

The Russell 2000 is up 236.04 points, or 17.5%.

