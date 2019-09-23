Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Business News
 
...

How major US stock indexes fared Monday

September 23, 2019 5:11 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

Stocks closed flat on Wall Street Monday, giving up early gains by technology companies and makers of household products.

The market turned lower in the late afternoon after wobbling earlier as investors digested some weak economic figures out of Germany. Losses in the health care, communication services and industrial sectors outweighed gains in technology stocks, consumer-centric companies and banks.

On Monday:

The S&P 500 inched 0.29 points lower, or less than 0.1%, to 2,991.78.

Advertisement

The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 14.92 points, or 0.1%, to 26,949.99.

        Insight by NEC Corporation of America: Delve into the latest thinking on facial recognition and its application in federal settings in this exclusive executive briefing.

The Nasdaq fell 5.21 points, or 0.1%, to 8,112.46.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies lost 1.52 points, or 0.1%, to 1,558.25.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 484.93 points, or 19.3%.

The Dow is up 3,622.53 points, or 15.5%.

The Nasdaq is up 1,477.19 points, or 22.3%.

        Subscribe to Federal News Network's In Case You Missed It newsletter for updates on the most important stories of the day.

The Russell 2000 is up 209.69 points, or 15.6%.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News Technology News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|23 2019 Defense Systems Acquisition...
9|25 VA Benefits
9|25 Autonomous Capabilities for DoD Summit
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Chief of Naval Operations visits Japan to meet with allies

Today in History

1789: George Washington appoints first Cabinet