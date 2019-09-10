Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Business News
 
...

How major US stock indexes fared Tuesday

September 10, 2019 5:16 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

A late burst of buying left stocks mostly higher on Wall Street Tuesday after the major indexes spent most of the day lower.

Industrial, energy and health care stocks helped power the market higher. Banks also notched solid gains as bond yields rose sharply. For the second straight day, traders unloaded technology sector stocks in favor of shares in smaller companies.

On Tuesday:

The S&P 500 index inched up 0.96 points, or 0.03%, to 2,979.39.

Advertisement

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 73.92 points, or 0.3%, to 26,909.43.

        Insight by Cornerstone OnDemand: Defense Department explores modernizing federal human resources processes in this free webinar.

The Nasdaq slid 3.28 points, or 0.04%, to 8,084.16.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller-company stocks added 18.76 points, or 1.2%, to 1,542.99.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is up 0.68 points, or 0.02%.

The Dow is up 111.97 points, or 0.4%.

The Nasdaq is down 18.92 points, or 0.2%.

        Subscribe to Federal News Network's Morning Federal Report for the latest federal workforce news.

The Russell 2000 is up 37.82 points, or 2.5%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 472.54 points, or 18.9%.

The Dow is up 3,581.97 points, or 15.4%.

The Nasdaq is up 1,448.88 points, or 21.8%.

The Russell 2000 is up 194.43 points, or 14.4%.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|11 Mastering Business Development Workshop
9|11 8th Military Tactical Communications...
9|11 Continuity of Operations (COOP) and...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

First integration of B-2s with non-U.S. F-35s over cliffs in England

Today in History

2006: Gunmen raid US embassy in Syria