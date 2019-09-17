Listen Live Sports

How major US stock indexes fared Tuesday

September 17, 2019 5:15 pm
 
U.S. stock indexes ticked closer to record heights on Tuesday, as oil prices gave back nearly half their day-earlier gains. Treasury yields fell as the Federal Reserve opened a two-day meeting where it’s expected to announce a second rate cut in as many months.

On Tuesday:

The S&P 500 rose 7.73 points, or 0.3%, to 3,005.69.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 33.98 points, or 0.1%, to 27,110.80.

The Nasdaq gained 32.47 points, or 0.4%, to 8,186.02.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller company stocks fell 6.31 points, or 0.4%, to 1,578.29.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is down 1.69 points, or 0.1%.

The Dow is down 108.72 points, or 0.4%.

The Nasdaq is up 9.30 points, or 0.1%.

The Russell 2000 is up 0.15 points, or less than 0.1%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 498.85 points, or 19.9%.

The Dow is up 3,783.34 points, or 16.2%.

The Nasdaq is up 1,550.74 points, or 23.4%.

The Russell 2000 is up 229.73 points, or 17%.

