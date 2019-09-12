Listen Live Sports

Judge: Tribe may intervene on Dakota Access pipeline plan

September 12, 2019 11:36 am
 
BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — A judge is allowing the Standing Rock Sioux Tribe to intervene on a proposed expansion of the Dakota Access pipeline.

Administrative Law Judge Tim Dawson approved the tribe’s petition for status as an intervenor Thursday in the case before the Public Service Commission.

Dawson’s order says there was no opposition to the petition.

Texas-based Energy Transfer wants to double the capacity of the line to as much as 1.1 million barrels daily. The pipeline has been moving North Dakota oil through to a shipping point in Illinois since 2017.

A hearing is set for Nov. 13 in Linton on the proposed expansion.

Standing Rock attorney Timothy Purdon has said intervenor status would allow the tribe to cross-examine the company and call witnesses.

