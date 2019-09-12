Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Jury returns small verdict in Knights of Columbus lawsuit

September 12, 2019
 
DENVER (AP) — A federal jury has found that the Knights of Columbus broke a promise to a small technology firm. But jurors awarded far less than that company sought in its lawsuit.

The jury on Thursday found the Knights breached its contract with List Interactive in not designating them its vendor for websites. But the jury awarded the three-man company just $500,000 in damages, well below the $100 million the plaintiffs sought.

The plaintiffs alleged the Knights dropped their system because it would have revealed the Catholic group inflates its membership numbers. The Knights said this was false. The jury was never asked to rule on the membership dispute.

The Knights on Thursday said the plaintiffs “concocted” the argument about membership and the jury saw it was “a garden variety contract case.”

