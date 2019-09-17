Listen Live Sports

Kraft Heinz shares fall after key investor dumps holdings

September 17, 2019 11:04 am
 
NEW YORK (AP) — Kraft Heinz Co. shares are sliding after one of the company’s top investors sold 25 million shares.

3G Capital — a Brazilian private equity firm — reduced its stake in the company by 9%. 3G remains the company’s second-largest shareholder.

3G partnered with Berkshire Hathaway Inc. to combine Kraft and Heinz in 2015.

But the maker of Heinz ketchup, Jell-O and Velveeta cheese has struggled with competition from store brands and consumers’ migration to healthier, less-processed foods. Berkshire chief Warren Buffett has said his firm overpaid for Kraft.

Earlier this year, the company slashed the value of its Oscar Meyer and Kraft brands by $15.4 billion. It also restated financial results after an investigation by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Kraft Heinz shares fell 4% to $28.43 in morning trading.

