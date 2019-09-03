Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Business News
 
...

Lego aims to expand sales in China, India

September 3, 2019 5:32 am
 
1 min read
Share       

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Toy maker Lego said Tuesday its revenue rose 4% in the first half of 2019 but significant investments to grow its business in China and India led to a 12% drop in net profit.

The privately-held company reported first-half revenue of 14.8 billion kroner ($2.2 billion), while net profit dropped to 2.7 billion kroner ($400 million).

CEO Niels B. Christiansen said the group was “satisfied with our performance given the transformative shifts which continue to reshape the global toy industry.”

Christiansen said that the investments were meant to grow existing oeprations, open new markets in China and India, and develop online sales platforms, among other things.

Advertisement

Consumer sales in established markets such as the Americas and Western Europe grew by single-digit percentages. China, which Lego called “a strategic growth market,” continued its strong double-digit growth in consumer sales.

        Insight by Microsoft: Learn best practices managing human capital in challenging times in this exclusive executive briefing.

Lego has some 500 stores around the world carrying the toymaker’s logo. The group will continue to invest in China and is on track to have more than 140 stores in 35 cities by the end of the year.

In addition, more than 70 stores carrying the Lego brand will open outside of China during 2019. There also are plans to open an office in Mumbai, India, in early 2020 from where the group will expand its presence in India.

“The growing middle class, the importance of education and growing economy make India a logical next step in our efforts,” Christiansen said, adding that “stores are really important to learn the product so children can touch it.”

The group, which is based in Billund, Denmark, doesn’t release quarterly figures.

___

This story has been corrected to change the time element to Tuesday.

        Keep up with the latest commentary and interviews on The Federal Drive with Tom Temin. Subscribe today.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|3 2019 ISC(D) All-Hands Event (invited...
9|4 Tech Expo at Fort Meade
9|4 Intelligence & National Security...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Flight chief supports teammate during challenge at Creech AFB

Today in History

1923: First US Navy airship takes flight