The Associated Press
 
Business News
 
Life sciences company expands in Virginia

September 20, 2019 4:43 am
 
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — A life sciences company plans to spend $64 million to expand a bioanalytical lab in Virginia and create 200 new jobs.

Gov. Ralph Northam said Thursday Pharmaceutical Product Development considered several other states before picking Virginia.

Northam approved awarding two grants worth more than $1.1 million to the company to support its expansion in Henrico County. The company will also be eligible for additional state and tax credit and incentives.

Pharmaceutical Product Development is a contract research organization that helps develops products for pharmaceutical, biotech and medical device companies. It has offices in 48 countries.

