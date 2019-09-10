Lockheed Martin breaks ground on Arkansas facility expansion

CAMDEN, Ark. (AP) — Lockheed Martin has broken ground on the first part of a $142 million expansion at its southern Arkansas facility that is expected to create more than 300 new jobs.

Executives with the Maryland-based company and Arkansas officials broke ground Tuesday on the new Long Range Fires Production Facility at the company’s site in Camden.

Lockheed Martin and Gov. Asa Hutchinson in June announced the expansion of its facility, which will add 326 new jobs by 2024. Approximately 650 employees currently work at the Lockheed facility.

Construction for the 70,000-square-foot Long Range Fires facility is slated to be completed in the beginning of 2021.

